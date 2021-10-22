Gold rates up Rs2,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs2,000 per tola on Thursday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs124,200 per tola.

Similarly, 10 gram gold price increased by Rs1,714 to Rs106,481.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $4 to $1,785 per ounce.

Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,470 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,260.28.

Local jewellers claimed that rates in the local market remained lower by Rs500 per tola, compared with prices in the Dubai gold market.