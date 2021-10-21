GCU holds debate on fighting corruption

LAHORE: The Government College University Lahore Debating Society has organised a declamation contest on the theme of fighting corruption of the request of National Accountability Bureau. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi chaired the contest and awarded shields and certificates to winners.

In Urdu speech, Awais Shah won the first prize, while Abdur Rehman and Rizwan Cheema got second and third positions. In English category, Daud Kharal, Esa Qamar and Jazib-ud-Din secured the first, second and third positions, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi said: We can't fight corruption until we emphasise on morals, values, ethics, and character education of our people. He laid stress that such teaching, learning and pedagogical techniques should be proposed that foster morals, values and ethics in students’ minds and develop various skills and attributes necessary to become good human being.

MoU: The Department of Poultry Production of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and POULTA INC signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote advancements & digitalisation in Poultry Industry.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad (SI) and Department of Poultry Production Chairman Prof Dr Athar Mahmood from UVAS and Chief Executive Officer & Founder Ali Murtaza Solangi and General Manager Global Sales & Marketing Ms Khushbakht Ashraf from POULTA signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the Ravi Campus, Pattoki. Dean Faculty of Animal Production and Technology Prof Dr Anjum Khalique, Dean Faculty of Fisheries and Wildlife Prof Dr Noor Khan and many faculty members of UVAS and POULTA officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that it was direly needed to create awareness among public regarding misconceptions about poultry feed, meat and eggs. He said that poultry meat is a cheap source of protein and important for human health. He said that the UVAS’s Department of Poultry Production is working closely with poultry industry especially to curb different disease-related issues. He said this cooperation would be beneficial for both parties.

Under the MOU, the UVAS and POULTA INC will join hands to fill gaps between the industry & academia for advancements in eggs and chicken industries by using higher-level research & development techniques.

Seerat conference: Punjab University Directorate of Students Affairs will organise Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference on Thursday (today) at 10am in the auditorium of Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, renowned religious scholars Dr Raghib Naeemi, Dr Muhammad Saad Siddiqui, Mufti Muhammad Zahid, Dr Muhammad Hammad Lakhvi and others will participate in the event.