Yasmin promises universal health coverage to 29m families

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has stressed the need to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to succeed in life. The minister attended Seeratun Nabi conference as a chief guest at Alhamra organised by Insaf Lawyers Forum here on Wednesday.

The minister said, “I felicitate Insaf Lawyers Forum for organising this great event. We are grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for officially organising the Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) emphasised need to protect rights of every citizen. The Holy Prophet (PBUH) taught us how to respect women by giving great honour to his daughter Hazrat Fatimatuz-Zehra (RA). The Holy Prophet (PBUH) used to discuss and take suggestions from his daughter Hazrat Fatimatuz-Zehra (RA).”

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to bring about a change as significant as the one in Madnia centuries back. “The PM was so happy to see the Sehat Sahulat Card Program services being given to people. He believes in collective welfare of people. He wants to improve the life of common man. The government is going to provide universal health coverage to 29.3 million families of Punjab. Pakistan’s situation will change Inshallah with the policies of the Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the health minister said.

Today we must return home after learning a great deal from the Seeratun Nabi conference. Let us pray that Allah protects us from epidemics like dengue and corona. We must take the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) as a role model and teach our children to follow Uswa-i-Hasna. In order to succeed in life, we must follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the minister said.

Present on the conference were Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Syed Yawar Bukhari, MPA Sadia Suhail, Ali Zafar and a large number of lawyers. Meanwhile, Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed measures to make Mobile Health Units functional in a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Wednesday. The minister said, “The responsibility of Mobile Health Units is being entrusted to Punjab Health Facilities Management Company. These mobile units have played significant role in mass vaccination of people. Basic health services shall be provided to people at their doorsteps through these units. The first aid services, medicines and vaccine shall be provided to citizens. The government can extend health services to far-flung areas through Mobile Health Units. Secretary P&SHD shall personally monitor the performance of the Mobile Health Units. The government wants to make the units extremely useful for people. It will review and monitor the quality and utility of services provided through Mobile Health Units.”

Present in the meeting were Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch, Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Ahmed Javed Qazi, Additional Secretary Saira Omar, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Dr Naeem Majeed and other officials. Additional Secretary Saira Omar gave briefing to the minister on making Mobile Health Units functional.