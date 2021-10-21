Sugarcane takes longer to grow than other cash crops grown in the country. Farmers require great skill and huge investment to grow this crop, and face a host of problems including increasing cost of inputs, labour and water. Even after that, at the end of the day, growers are at the mercy of sugar millers and are unable to get a fair price for their produce. The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) serves as a strong lobby and safeguards the interests of the industry. On the other hand, farmers concerns are largely neglected and the growers are squeezed in the market place.
According to some media reports, confusion, claims, counterclaims have blurred sugar outlook for 2021-22 just a few weeks ahead of the crushing season, which may not be a good omen for inflation-hit consumers. Whether it is size of the crop, expected sugar production or a likely downward trend in price of the commodity, there is much guesswork by the stakeholders which may add to the already volatile sugar market. The relevant authorities should do whatever they can to help these farmers out of their problems, which would also serve as some relief to people.
Khan Faraz
Hayatabad
