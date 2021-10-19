All set for Eid Milad functions

LAHORE: The nation will celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) today (Tuesday) to rejoice the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the final messenger of Allah.

This year, various religious leaders across the country and world have appealed to the believers to observe the occasion as Namoos-e-Risalat Day and hold protest meetings to counter the blasphemy by European governments especially by French president Emmanuel Macron.

Head of Tanzimul Madaris Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman also appealed to prayer leaders to highlight the Muslim enmity in the secular Europe. Responding to these appeals, various religious organisations have announced holding rallies and protests to condemn France and other European nations indulged in committing deliberate blasphemy of the Prophet (PBUH). The government has already announced observing Ashra-e-Rehmatul Lil Alameen to officially celebrate the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at the government level by holding Seerat conferences and other programmes at federal and provincial capitals. The government has increased the security measures to ward off any subversive activities in the wake of terrorism incidents especially in Sindh and Balochistan. Various CCTV cameras have been installed by the district government to monitor trouble-makers while ensuring foolproof security. Almost all city mosques and important government and private buildings were illuminated. The preparations culminated on Saturday night with the taking out of a torch-bearers procession from Data Darbar. The participants riding vehicles and motorbikes, and on foot, marched on The Mall up to the Regal Chowk, carrying torches and reciting Durood and Naats, paying homage to the most sacred and remarkable personality of the entire world history.

The torch-bearers were led by committee president Mukhtar Ashraf Rizvi while various other leaders. The day will begin with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals while special prayers will be offered for the security, solidarity and prosperity of the country in particular and Ummah in general. It will be a public holiday and all offices and business centres will remain closed. The electronic and print media will highlight the significance of the day by airing special programmes and bringing out special supplements.

In Lahore, the central Eid-e-Milad procession will be taken out from Railway Station and march up to Data Darbar, while dozens of smaller processions from different parts of the city will merge with the central procession en route to Data Darbar. The participants of the procession will be showered with rose petals and rose water.

Apart from central procession, a number of gatherings for Naat Khwani, Qirat, Qawwali and Naatia Mushairas will be held across the country.