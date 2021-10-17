Kalash festival Pholarh concludes in Birir valley

CHITRAL: Annual Kalash festival Pholarh was celebrated in Birir valley on Saturday. Besides Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minorities’ Affairs Wazirzada and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Malakand Range, Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, a large number of local Kalash people and tourists attended the event.

The Pholarh festival, also referred to as Phool or Pul, is celebrated only in Birir in the three Kalash valley. The festival marks the harvesting of walnut produce and formally baptising 10-year old Kalash girls into the community by offering them Kalash robes and headgears. The tourists from across the country and abroad appreciated the festival and enjoyed the unique culture of Kalash people.

