MQM-P pays tribute to Liaquat Ali Khan on his death anniversary

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Saturday observed the 70th death anniversary of the first prime minister of Pakistan, Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan, with great reverence by organising gatherings for the recitation of the Quran in various parts of the province.
The party organised a Quran Khwani at a park near the MQM-P headquarters, where Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senior Deputy Convener Aamir Khan, former mayor Waseem Aktar and Kunwar Naveed Jamil paid rich tributes to Khan, who was a trusted companion of the Quaid-e-Azam.
They said that the late prime minister had made great sacrifices for the country.
They said that if he had had sufficient time, he could have put the country on the path of progress and development.
A party delegation, led by MNA Kishwer Zehra, visited Khan’s grave on the premises of the Mazar-e-Quaid, offered fateha and laid a floral wreath.
