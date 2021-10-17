Punjab govt decides to start recruitment process

LAHORE : The Punjab government has decided to start recruitments to fill the vacancies in departments.

The recruitment on the posts from grade 1 to 15 would be done on merit to overcome the shortage of manpower. Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has issued instructions to all administrative secretaries to ensure transparency and merit in the hiring process.

The instructions were to administrative secretaries during a meeting chaired by the chief secretary at Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the Annual Development Programme, Pakistan Citizen Portal, the situation of dengue, coronavirus and pending inquiries and pension cases. The chief secretary ordered that recruitments be done purely on merit, making sure that no one was deprived of his/her right. He said that the hiring would help improve the functioning of the departments. He directed all the administrative secretaries to make transfers and postings in their respective departments based on performance after due diligence.

He said the development schemes and infrastructure played a key role in socio-economic development, adding that timely utilisation of funds and transparency in the Annual Development Programme must be ensured. He said the departments should work hard for the timely completion of projects. The CS also appreciated the services of the P&D chairman and the finance secretary in connection with the approval of schemes and release of funds.

The chief secretary directed all the departments to implement the guidelines issued regarding dengue and corona. He asked the authorities concerned to pay special attention to the monitoring, surveillance, and reporting regarding dengue, besides taking steps for the larviciding and cleaning up possible mosquito breeding grounds.

Ordering early resolution of complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal, the CS told the officers to perform their duties with the spirit of public service. He also issued directions for expeditious disposal of pending inquiries and pension cases.