 
Saturday October 16, 2021
One dies in road mishap

Peshawar
October 16, 2021

MANSEHRA: A man was killed in an accident in Goschain area of Balakot on Friday.

Mohammad Saleem was on his way to the Goschain area from Balakot when his jeep plunged into the ravine.

The locals rushed the injured Mohammad Saleem to Civil Hospital Balakot where doctors pronounced him dead.

