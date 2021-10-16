 
Saturday October 16, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

PhD awarded

Lahore
Pr
October 16, 2021

Lahore College for Women University has awarded PhD degree to Fatima Ali Bukhari, D/O on completion of her research work titled, “Identification of perfectionism and its correlates in adolescents” under the supervision of Prof Dr Sarah Shaed, ex-chairperson, Department of Gender and Development Studies, LCWU.

More From Lahore
More From Latest