PhD awarded

Lahore College for Women University has awarded PhD degree to Fatima Ali Bukhari, D/O on completion of her research work titled, “Identification of perfectionism and its correlates in adolescents” under the supervision of Prof Dr Sarah Shaed, ex-chairperson, Department of Gender and Development Studies, LCWU.
