US envoy visits Masjid Wazir Khan

LAHORE : The head of US Mission in Pakistan, Chargé d’ Affaires Angela Aggeler visited Walled City of Lahore here Thursday.

During the visit, the delegates visited Masjid Wazir Khan and the restored historic houses in the same vicinity. The US envoy praised the efforts done by Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) for restoring the true culture and heritage of Lahore.

WCLA officials told the US delegation that since 2002, the Ambassador Fund and the US Mission in Pakistan had provided approximately $1.4 million for the rehabilitation of various sites around the Masjid Wazir Khan and adjacent squares. WCLA in partnership with Aga Khan Cultural Service Pakistan had done the rehabilitation works. The US envoy said that Masjid Wazir Khan and the adjoining squares were a symbol of great cultural, historical and religious heritage of the City of Lahore. She added that these projects would serve as a lasting symbol of respect for Pakistan, its culture and people.