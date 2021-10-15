Being responsible

The 2021 National Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (NMDCAT) conducted by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) was full of errors. Thousands of students failed because the PMC couldn’t conduct the exam efficiently. After several days of protests from students, the PMC decided to analyse the test, and the task was handed over to Quaid-e-Azam University. After the analysis, students were randomly given extra marks. Some were given five extra marks, while others were awarded 20 extra marks. PMC officials said that the extra marks awarded were based on the number of ambiguous questions they had in their test. How can the PMC conduct a test which has up to 20 wrong/ambiguous questions?

Moreover, the criterion of the medical test conducted by the National University of Medical Sciences (Nums) on October 4 was that applicants pass the PMC test. Those students who had failed the NMDCAT did not appear for the test. On October 9, they found out that they had passed the NMDACT and were eligible for the Nums test. It is surprising that the PMC is still not ready to take responsibility for all that has happened. The government should take strict actions against the institution.

Muhammad Abdullah Khan

Islamabad