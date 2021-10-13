Covid-19 claims five more lives in ICT

Rawalpindi: The fourth wave of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is still continuing claiming significant number of lives from this region of the country as another five COVID-19 patients from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the illness in the last 24 hours that has taken the total number of deaths so far caused by the virus from the region to 2,117.
It is, however, encouraging that both the number of patients being tested positive from the region and the positivity rate of the infection being recorded in the twin cities have been registering a downward trend showing that the fourth wave has started losing its intensity.
ISLAMABAD: Speculations run wild on social media and it seems there is no realisation of how rumour mongering on...
SUKKUR: The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Sindh, initiated a one-window facility at all the...
SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police have arrested the main accused of a rape case, after one of the victims of serial-rape at a...
SUKKUR: The Accountability Court Sukkur on Tuesday adjourned the corruption references of Rs740 million and Rs360...
KARACHI: The FPCCI Aviation Committee Convener and former TAAP chairman Muhammad Yahya Polani has expressed deep...
ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan People’s Party Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin has said that in the...