Haleem Adil Sheikh writes to chief secretary for action against land grabbers

The leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, on Monday asked the Sindh chief secretary to initiate action against land grabbing in Karachi.

In a letter addressed to the chief secretary, Sheikh pointed out land grabbing happening at a large scale in East and West districts of Karachi in connivance with revenue and police officials, and demanded an inquiry into the matter as well.

Sheikh, who is also the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) central vice-president, wrote that some land grabbers in his constituency, PS-99, were grabbing state land worth billions of rupees through fake and fabricated documents prepared by the Board of Revenue.

“In the past one year, land grabbing in Scheme 33 continued under the supervision of East deputy commissioners Muhammad Ali Shah and Asif Jan, and officials of revenue and police,” he alleged, adding that the office of the chief secretary had remained silent over the issue with no action initiated even though the chief secretary was the custodian of the precious state land.

The PTI leader said that if an inquiry was conducted into Scheme 33 land grabbing, it would certainly reveal the construction of new boundary walls in a large number. Sheikh mentioned that residents of PS-99 were continuously complaining against squatters and the Ahsanabad Cooperative Housing Society managing director had also expressed grievance in this regard.

He went on to allege that the revenue record of District West was set ablaze to put illegal land grabbing out of sight. The PTI would not allow illegal occupation of the state land in Sindh and would inform Prime Minister Imran Khan about the situation, Sheikh said.

He asked the chief secretary to initiate an inquiry into the matter at the earliest and stop land grabbing in the mentioned areas immediately for saving the state land worth billions of rupees from land grabbers.