Covid kills five more, infects another 301 in Sindh

Five more people have died due to Covid-19 and 301 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 7,502 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 9,352 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 301 people, or more than 3.2 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 6,147,586 tests, which have resulted in 462,281 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 21,296 people across the province are currently infected: 20,990 are in self-quarantine at home, 30 at isolation centres and 276 at hospitals, while 273 patients are in critical condition, of whom 17 are on life support.

He added that 426 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 433,483, which shows the recovery rate to be 93.7 per cent. The CM said that out of the 301 fresh cases of Sindh, 68 (or 23 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 34 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 20 from District South, nine from District Central, two each from the Korangi and West districts, and one from District Malir.

As for the other districts of the province, Shaheed Benazirabad has reported 49 new cases, Hyderabad 42, Dadu 29, Matiari 14, Jamshoro 12, Tando Allahyar 11, Jacobabad and Tharparkar nine each, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Sukkur and Naushehroferoze seven each, Ghotki, Umerkot and Shikarpur six each, Tando Muhammad Khan five, Larkana four, Khairpur two and Badin one, he added.

The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.