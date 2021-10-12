ANP reactivates Khudai Khidmatgar Organization

PESHAWAR: Central secretary-general of the Awami National Party (ANP) Mian Iftikhar Hussain has said reorganization and reactivation of Khudai Khidmatgar Organization would keep the mission of Baacha Khan and his companions on and serve humanity.

He was speaking at that oath-taking ceremony of office-bearers and members of Khudai Khidmatgar Organization at Baacha Khan Markaz on Monday.Mian Iftikhar Hussain said hundred years back Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and his companions had launched Khudai Khidmatgar Movement with the aim to create social, political and educational awareness in the Pakhtun society and serve humanity.

“The reorganization and mobilization of Khudai Khidmatgar Organization would carry out welfare activities in the modern era irrespective of political affiliations, caste and faith,” he said and added that the members of the organization would also rise against illiteracy, enmity and militancy in the Pakhtun society.

The ANP provincial president and Chief Executive of Bacha Khan Trust Aimal Wali Khan said that a state-of-the-art emergency and relief centre would be established in Peshawar under the aegis of Khudai Khidmatgar Organization where ambulance services and other relief and rescue works would be carried out during natural and man-made disasters in the province.Similarly, he added, the organization would also be established at the district and tehsil level to serve the ailing and crisis-hit humanity.

The ANP leader said the Khudai Khidmatgar Organization had been reactivated in Pakistan and its branches set up in 16 countries including Canada, Britain, Saudi Arabia where the scions of Khudai Khidmatgars and Pakhtun nationalists were running it on a self-help basis.

He said that the Canadian prime minister had issued a letter of appreciation to the activists of Khudai Khidmatgar Organisation for their services to the masses during the coronavirus epidemic.

Likewise, the government of Britain had lauded the services of Khudai Khidmatgars for the Afghan and Pashtun communities in that country.Meanwhile, Officer-bearers and members of the Khudai Khidmatgar Organization took the oath with the commitment to serve humanity irrespective of their caste, faith and political affiliation.

Chairman Board of Director of the organization Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Salar Azam, Dr Shamsul Haq, Provincial, district and tehsil Saalars ( chiefs) of Khudai Khidmatgars in Pakistan and those who were appointed abroad participated through video links in the oath-taking ceremony at Bacha Khan Markaz.