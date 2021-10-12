Corona-hit cops resume duty after recovery

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that the all-out effort was being made to protect the employees of Lahore Police from coronavirus ensuring all possible precautionary measures, including vaccination. Around 1,225 police officers have so far been affected by COVID-19 whereas 1,210 police officials have joined their duties after recovery. Around 10 police officers affected from COVID-19 are still quarantined in their homes, he added. Around three DIGs, three senior police officers of SSP rank, nine SSP, 30 DSPs, 39 inspectors, 128 sub-inspectors, 98 ASIs, 18 senior traffic wardens, 200 traffic wardens along with 112 head constable, 516 constables and clerks suffered from coronavirus.