Corona-hit cops resume duty after recovery

LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that the all-out effort was being made to protect the employees of Lahore Police from coronavirus ensuring all possible precautionary measures, including vaccination. Around 1,225 police officers have so far been affected by COVID-19 whereas 1,210 police officials have joined their duties after recovery. Around 10 police officers affected from COVID-19 are still quarantined in their homes, he added. Around three DIGs, three senior police officers of SSP rank, nine SSP, 30 DSPs, 39 inspectors, 128 sub-inspectors, 98 ASIs, 18 senior traffic wardens, 200 traffic wardens along with 112 head constable, 516 constables and clerks suffered from coronavirus.
LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Usman visited the Wapda Town area and reviewed dengue surveillance activities. He...
LAHORE:An awareness walk and illumination of buildings in pink to commemorate Pinktober were organised by a leading...
LAHORE:To cope with different types of consumer complaints, Water and Sanitation Agency has established a...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq said the government basically lacked the capacity and vision to run the...
LAHORE:The graduation ceremony of the first batch of the students of National Freelance Training Programme was held...
LAHORE:The Punjab government, in a bid to combat the smog, has decided to take action against those causing air and...