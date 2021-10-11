Prof Dr Nurul Iman made Nowshera hospital BoG chairman

PESHAWAR: A noted medical consultant, Prof Dr Nurul Iman, was elected as chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, Nowshera, Nowshera Medical College (NMC).

The BoG held its maiden meeting on Friday on the hospital premises and took some important decisions.

The BoG members, including Prof Dr Noorul Iman, Prof Dr Irshad Ahmad, Dr Muhammad Tahir Khan, Dr Humaira Gilani, and Muhammad Shahab Khattak attended the meeting where Dean Nowshera Medical College, Hospital Director QHAMC Dr Arshad Ahmad, Medical Director Dr Khalid Khan, and Nursing Director were also present.

It was decided that the agenda for the BoG meeting would be disseminated to the board members seven days before the meeting. The agenda items shall specify the time required for decision and lead presenter. If the agenda point is not decided within the specified time it will be deferred to the next BoG meeting.

The BoG members agreed on a code of ethics for the members of the board, saying no member, in personal capacity, would visit MTI Nowshera, for the business of BoG unless formally authorised by the board for a specific task. Also, no member would interfere in official function of the management of MTI Nowshera and would not meet any employee directly in the capacity of BoG member.

A Board of Governors member would not receive and act on a complaint directly. The board members would preserve the sanctity of BoG and would not divulge any information as to how a decision was taken.

The BoG advised the management to start the institutional-based private practice (IBP) as soon as possible and present a plan forimplementing IBP in the next meeting.

It directed to create a healthy environment in the institution and set up a separate complaint/ suggestion cell on the MTI Nowshera website regarding complaints and its solution. The BoG requested the top management to prepare a strategic plan for the next

three years with possible timelines. It was decided that technical staff shall be changed to contractual employment specially nursing staff.

The BoG requested the management to submit the case of technical staff including financial implication to the next meeting of BoG. The board directed Dean, HD, MD to provide the details for information and necessary actions received from the quarter concerned. It was decided that a list of ghost employees should be provided to the Board of Governors on priority and urgent basis in the best interest of the institution.

The BoG however didn’t discuss what they would do with a large number of family members and close relatives of former Dean Dr Jihangir Khan. Dr Jihangir was accused of recruiting his relatives and family members in the hospital and college against the merit.