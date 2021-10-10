Transfers and postings

LAHORE : The Punjab government on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of several officials.

According to a notification, M Rizwan Sharif (SG/BS-19), Officer on Special Duty, Services& General Administration Department, has been posted as Secretary, Punjab Workers Welfare Board (PWWB) Lahore, against a vacant post.

Meer Muhammad Nawaz (PAS/BS-18), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Sialkot has been transferred and directed to report to Services & General Administration Department for further orders. Abdul Rauf Mahar (PAS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Board of Revenue. Punjab, Lahore has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Sialkot, vice Meer Muhammad Nawaz transferred.

M Arshad Bhatti (PMS/BS-18), currently at the disposal of Punjab Food Authority has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Kasur, against a vacant post. Javeria Maqbool (PAS/BS-18), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Hqrs.), Lahore has been transferred, and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Narowal, against a vacant post.