Transfers and postings

LAHORE : The Punjab government on Saturday issued transfer and posting orders of several officials.
According to a notification, M Rizwan Sharif (SG/BS-19), Officer on Special Duty, Services& General Administration Department, has been posted as Secretary, Punjab Workers Welfare Board (PWWB) Lahore, against a vacant post.
Meer Muhammad Nawaz (PAS/BS-18), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Sialkot has been transferred and directed to report to Services & General Administration Department for further orders. Abdul Rauf Mahar (PAS/BS-18), Deputy Secretary, Board of Revenue. Punjab, Lahore has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Sialkot, vice Meer Muhammad Nawaz transferred.
M Arshad Bhatti (PMS/BS-18), currently at the disposal of Punjab Food Authority has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Kasur, against a vacant post. Javeria Maqbool (PAS/BS-18), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Hqrs.), Lahore has been transferred, and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Narowal, against a vacant post.
Islamabad : The international community has started realising that Pakistan has been facing ‘climate injustice’...
Islamabad : As many as 102 new patients were tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital...
LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail in the city here on Saturday while...
LAHORE : Working class has urged the Prime Minister not to raise the prices of electricity, instead reduce the cost of...
LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has alleged that the PTI government has only facilitated the mafias in its...
LAHORE : Long treatment and successful surgeries at Lahore General Hospital have brought out two sisters at their...