14-year-old maid raped, murdered

LAHORE : A 14-year-old maid was raped and murdered in Marghazar Colony in Hunjarwal police limits here on Saturday.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar took notice of the incident and ordered immediate arrest of people involved in the crime. Police said the victim worked as a maid in a house of one Qasim. On the day of the incident, Qasim informed the victim’s family that she had committed suicide.

The victim’s family took body to Pattoki for burial. As they suspected rape and murder, they informed the police.

Police arrested Qasim. Another accused identified as Faisal was arrested by Pattoki Police. The CCPO said strict legal action will be ensured against the criminals.

Boy drowned in River Ravi: A 17-year-old boy drowned in River Ravi while taking bath in deep water in the Sundar police limits on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 recovered the body and handed it over to police. The victim has been identified as Hamid, a resident of Tandlianwala. He had gone to River Ravi for taking bath near Khudpur village. He used to take care of buffaloes.

MAN FOUND DEAD: A 70-year-old man was found dead in Main Market in the Ghalib Market police limits on Saturday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy.

The unknown victim was found unconscious alongside road. Police shifted him to hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead.

The cause of death will be ascertained after autopsy.

Three labourers die after heap of soil falls during digging: Three labourers were killed when a mound of soil fell on them while digging an area for a drain in Phase-9 Defence here on Saturday. Two labourers received injuries. They were shifted to hospital. The deceased have been identified as Altaf, Bilal, son of Arshad and Riaz. The injured have been identified as Rafiq and Ahsan. Rescue 1122 responded to an emergency call and shifted the injured to hospital where three of them were declared as brought dead.

Actions underway against corrupt cops: On the orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, actions are underway against officers and personnel involved in corruption, abuse of power and professional negligence.

In this regard, four personnel including two ASIs from Gujranwala and Okara have been arrested after registration of cases. According to the details, on 8.10.21, ASI M Arshad accompanied by Constable M Nawaz 1482/C, Constable M Akram 437/C presented accused Kamran under case 688/21 section 325 Police station Sadar Wazirabad before court of local magistrate. When ASI M Arshad was getting photocopies, the accused escaped after ridding handcuffs.

Upon this negligence, case no 691/21 has been registered against three persons and arrested in Sadar Wazirabad police station.

Similarly, legal action was taken against ASI Noor Samad of Depalpur police station for trespassing. Accused Noor Samad had violated his authority by registering bogus arrival and departure at Ramna police station in Islamabad and conducting an illegal raid. Upon this, DPO Okara, after an inquiry registered a case and arrested him.

IGP Punjab directed the Command Officers that corruption, abuse of power and professional negligence are not tolerable under any circumstances whereas competent officers and officials must be encouraged at every level.

Woman poisoned to death by in-laws

A woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her in-laws in Talab Sarai Village, Manga Mandi on Saturday.

The victim, mother of five children, was identified as Zeenat Bibi of Talab Sarai village. Police took the body of the deceased into custody and shifted it to the morgue to ascertain the cause of death.

Further action would be taken after the postmortem report was received, police said.

Robbers snatch Rs 20.1m from citizen

Two robbers snatched Rs 20.1 million from a citizen in broad daylight in the limits of Factory Area police on Saturday.

The victim M Ashraf, a property dealer, collected Rs 20.1 million from his friend and was on his way back from Sialkot in a car being driven by his driver Zafar Iqbal when two armed robbers intercepted his vehicle and snatched the cash at gunpoint. The victim accused his driver of being involved in the incident. Factory Area police registered a case against the robbers on the complaint of victim M Ashraf.