Sindh’s schools allowed to resume classes with 100 per cent attendance

On the recommendations of the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC), the Government of Sindh has issued a notification allowing educational institutions across the province to resume classes with 100 per cent attendance.

The notification issued by the provincial government reads: “In pursuance of the decision of the NCOC meeting held on October 7, 2021, and with the approval of the competent authority, keeping in view the Covid-19 situation, corresponding reduction in critical care occupancy and the need to accelerate students’ vaccination, the following are hereby notified for strict compliance.

“All the public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of the School Education & Literacy Department, Government of Sindh will be allowed 100 per cent attendance of students with effect from October 11, 2021.

“The vaccination of students of ages 12 and above is obligatory; therefore, all the directors school education, district education officers, Taluka education officers, headmasters and headmistress, and the Directorate of Inspection & Registration of Private Institutions Sindh will make the necessary efforts for 100 per cent vaccination of students of ages 12 and above by October 31, 2021.

“If any student is found unvaccinated during a random visit to an institution by the administrative team, penal action will be initiated against the school administration.”

The NCOC had earlier issued directives with the subject ‘Opening of Education Sector with 100% Attendance’, which read: “While taking stock of the disease situation in the country, corresponding reduction in critical care occupancy and the need to accelerate students’ vaccination, the NCOC during its session on October 7, 2021 decided to allow countrywide opening of all types of education institutes, including madrasas at 100 per cent attendance with effect from October 11, 2021.

“Moreover, special measures will be taken for timely vaccination of students. There will be no change in cut-off dates for students’ vaccination, i.e. partial vaccination by October 31, 2021 and full vaccination by November 30, 2021.

“Therefore, in order to ensure timely vaccination of students below 18 years of age, the following will be ensured: each Saturday of the week will be observed as vaccination day at all educational institutions countrywide, including madrasas.

“Educational institutes’ managements will ensure the required arrangements in coordination with the respective health authorities for the vaccination of students through mobile vaccination teams in schools or at nearby Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).

“Schools may remain open for extended hours to accord sufficient time for the vaccination of maximum students. Likewise, the last week of October (October 25 to 30, 2021) and November (November 22 to 27, 2021) will be observed as vaccination week at all educational institutions countrywide, including madrasas. Dedicated counters will be established countrywide at all CVCs for priority vaccination of students and children of 12 to 18 years.

“All federating units, including ICT [Islamabad Capital Territory], will ensure the establishment of such counters with effect from October 11, 2021. All federating units will ensure the requisite awareness campaign using all platforms, including local media houses, to speed up the vaccination process of students.”