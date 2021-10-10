Govt asked to allow oil tankers in city during day

PESHAWAR: The owners of filling stations on Saturday asked the government to lift a ban on the entry of oil tankers into the city during the daytime hours.

The also expressed concern over the incidents of robberies at filling stations and procedure for measuring and checking quality of petrol.

A delegation of Sarhad Petroleum and Cartage Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa raised these issues with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad at a meeting.

The association’s patron-in-chief and former president Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz led the delegation.

SCCI Senior Vice-President Imran Khan, petroleum association chairman Abdul Majid Khan, executive secretary Khalid Khan, office secretary Abid Khan, executive members of the association Shoaib Khan, Abid Ali, Waseem Khan and others were present at the meeting.

Members of the association apprised SCCI president Hasnain Khurshid of the issues of owners and dealers of the filling stations.

They said entry of oil tankers had been banned into the city during day-hours. The office-bearers said the association had informed the police authorities time and again about robberies at filling stations staff, but to no avail.

They demanded security arrangements for staff of filing stations.

Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz raised the issue of alleged harassment with petrol pump staff by district administration on the pretext of checking the quality of petrol. The SCCI chief assured the delegation that he would take up the issues with the authorities.

Hasnain Khurshid demanded an end to the alleged harassment of taxpayers during raids for implementation of rules and policies.

He added the business community played a pivotal role in economic development of the country, urging the government to facilitate the traders and create an environment conducive to business. He said the chamber would never compromise on the interests of the business community.