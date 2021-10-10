ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday decided to start door-to-door campaign to verify voter lists.



While taking action against irregularities pertaining to voter lists, the ECP suspended Director MIS and directed to prepare new verified data for General Elections in 2023. The committee formed to investigate irregularities presented its recommendations to the ECP.

In first phase, the election commissioners have been directed to submit details regarding data collector display centers while in second phase, the staff will be trained for verification of the lists. In third phase door-to-door drive will be started.

Sources said that the preliminary lists will be placed at display centers after feeding of record.

Meanwhile, the ECP decided to issue judicial orders to hold local government elections in a phased manner across the country and in the first phase local government elections would be held in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The ECP has reserved its decision on the local government (LG) elections in all four provinces, including the federal capital Islamabad, sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, the phased LG elections will begin in November with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa first going to the polls.

The ECP has also sought funds from the federal government for the LG elections. A letter has been sent to the Ministry of Finance for immediate provision of funds.