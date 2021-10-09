PFMA threatens to observe strike

LAHORE:Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) has once against threatened to observe strike over what it called low volume of wheat quota being issued by the provincial Food Department. Addressing a press conference here Friday, Asim Raza Ahmed, Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association and Tahir Hanif Malik, Chairman Punjab rejected the government's policy of issuing wheat and have given the government ultimatum till Monday to accept the demands of flour mills. The flour mills in Punjab will go on strike on Oct 12 if their demands are not met, he said.