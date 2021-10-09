Green Line project to start next month, SIDCL briefs MQM-P leaders

The Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited (SIDCL) experts on Friday said the Green Line bus project was in the final stages of completion and the operation would start in November with 40 buses.

Briefing the elected parliamentarians belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) about the various transport projects at the office of national communication, the SIDCL experts said that the rest of the buses for the Green Line projects had reached Karachi.

MQM-P’s deputy convener and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly, Kunwar Naveed Jamil, Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haque, MNAs Kishwar Zehra and Osama Qadri, MPA Javed Hanif and Abbas Jaffery were present at the meeting.

The SIDCL experts also informed the MQM-P leaders that the Orange Line project was also near completion while work on other two lines -- Red and Blue Lines -- would be started as soon as the Sindh government released fund for them.

Haque stressed that the repairing of roads and tree plantation campaign on the routes of the Green Line project should be started immediately. He also asked the SIDCL experts to ensure that a green belt should be built on the routes of the projects and electronic ticketing should be provided to the passengers.

Jameel said that it was necessary to complete infrastructure in all sectors of Karachi and, for it, the Sindh government should fulfill its responsibilities in development projects. “The Orange Line project is the responsibility of the Sindh government but despite the passage of several years, the provincial government could not complete the 3.9 km-long project,” he said.

“Similarly, it is the responsibility of the Sindh government to import buses for the Orange Line project. We hope that the provincial government will not be negligent on the Red Line and Yellow Line projects.”