PHA to install dancing fountains at Raja Bazaar

Rawalpindi : The Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism and PHAs and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take solid steps to enhance beatify of Raja Bazaar and install dancing fountains to provide more recreational facilities to the citizens.
Chairing a meeting of Parks and Horticulture Authority officers, the Adviser appreciated the performance of Parks and Horticulture Authority and issued instructions to further expedite the renovation work.
He issued instructions that Pakistani flags should be hoisted on various highways and main roads of Rawalpindi city and various steps should be taken for the promotion of Pakistani culture.
The Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi briefed the Adviser on the overall performance of the PHA.
Islamabad : Lahore city has been projected globally as Pakistan’s private real estate company has launched its...
Rawalpindi : To extend quality logistics services to the business community and ensure ease of doing business,...
Islamabad : Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association Punjab Chairman Zahid Bakhtawari has warned that legislation...
Islamabad : The role of literature and writers in social development and national unity has been significant, said...
Islamabad Human rights defender Tahira Abdullah has said that Prof Ashfaq Saleem Mirza was a multifaceted fountain of...
Islamabad : There is sufficient clarity at the federal and provincial tiers of the government regarding the urgency to...