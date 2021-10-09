PHA to install dancing fountains at Raja Bazaar

Rawalpindi : The Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Tourism and PHAs and Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mehmood on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take solid steps to enhance beatify of Raja Bazaar and install dancing fountains to provide more recreational facilities to the citizens.

Chairing a meeting of Parks and Horticulture Authority officers, the Adviser appreciated the performance of Parks and Horticulture Authority and issued instructions to further expedite the renovation work.

He issued instructions that Pakistani flags should be hoisted on various highways and main roads of Rawalpindi city and various steps should be taken for the promotion of Pakistani culture.

The Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi briefed the Adviser on the overall performance of the PHA.