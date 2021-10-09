Callous comments

On the one hand, the government keeps making promises that high costs of commodities will decline soon. On the other hand, it has done little to actually reduce inflation. The cabinet members’ consistent justifications of inflation in Pakistan through pointless reasons seems like an attempt to ridicule ordinary people. Of late, ministers and advisors have made several statements that reflect on their insensitivity towards the issue. A federal minister has advised the people to eat less to fight inflation. Another minister stated that food prices had gone up due to the appreciation of the dollar. Recently, the chief minister of a province blamed the previous governments for inflation.

It may be recalled that in May, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed his economic team to give special attention to controlling inflation, but five months have passed without any relief. Instead, prices of essential commodities continue to rise regularly. The government needs to realise that it is imperative that inflation be controlled and necessary measures be adopted by the government in this direction without further delay.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad