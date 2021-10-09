PSW expands subscription module

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Single Window (PSW) has expanded the scope of its recently launched ‘subscription module’ to enable online subscription and customs registration of Free Tax Number (FTN) holders, a statement said on Friday.

The FTN holders include federal and provincial government departments, diplomatic missions, non-governmental organisations, public hospitals, universities, and research institutes etc.

It said the FTN holders were no longer required to visit Customs offices for obtaining WeBOC User IDs which were now issued electronically through the PSW platform.

The new system reduces the average time of customs registration from 10 days to few minutes and is integrated with NADRA, FBR, and other government databases for electronic validations and verifications, according to the statement. “All FTN holders are requested to get themselves registered with PSW to avail online customs and regulatory clearance services as they become available on the PSW platform,” the Customs department said.

Member Customs (Operations) Syed Muhammed Tariq Huda noted the benefits of improved efficiency through time and cost savings and said he was pleased to see the PSW services now being extended to the public sector.