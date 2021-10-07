ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that all stakeholders will be taken into confidence for the national census.

He said this while talking to a delegation of the government’s allied party Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), which called on him here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haq, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senator Faisal Sabzwari and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar.

The meeting discussed the census and ongoing development projects of the federal government in Sindh. “Institutions are independent in the current era of government,” he maintained.

Discussing the electoral reforms and the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the next general election, he said that the EVM will bring transparency in the election process. “There is a need to raise awareness about the positive effects of the electronic voting machine on the electoral process in Pakistan,” the prime minister emphasized.

The meeting noted that the government and allied parties are working together for the development of Sindh and especially Karachi.

The delegation paid tributes to the prime minister on the federal government's plans to improve public transport and infrastructure in Karachi.