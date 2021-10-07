 
Thursday October 07, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Romania faces political deadlock after PM Citu ousted

World
AFP
October 07, 2021
Romania faces political deadlock after PM Citu ousted

BUCHAREST: Romania faced political deadlock on Wednesday following a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Florin Citu and mounting public anger against the country's political class.

President Klaus Iohannis, a Citu ally and member of the National Liberal Party (PNL), is under pressure to appoint a replacement prime minister from the rival Social Democratic Party (PSD) and has 45 days to find a candidate that will be accepted by parliament.

The PNL's former coalition partners USR Plus -- which rebranded as simply USR this week -- has called for a candidate from the PSD to fill Citu's role. The PSD won 29% of the vote in the 2020 elections but Iohannis chose to appoint Citu, whose PNL slumped to just 25% of the vote.

More From World
More From Latest