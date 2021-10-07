Human Rights Department forms vigilance committee

The Sindh Human Rights Department has constituted a Provincial Vigilance Committee for Human Rights.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday, the 26-member committee would be headed by Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Human Rights Surendar

Valasai. Other members of the committee included Sufi ZulfiqarAli Qadri, Kaiser Nizamani, Tahir Hassan Khan, Arjundas, Surraya Jatoi, Noor Jehan Gehalro, Samtra Manjiani, Kanji Rano Bheel, Noorunnisa Abro, Sajjad Ali Mangi, Bheem Chand Kolhi, Kashif Bajeer, Sharf un Nisa Laghari, Shakira Siddiqui, Muhammad Ayub Khosa, Zafar Iqbal, Sardar Nazakat Ali, Dr Rakesh Motiani, Tariq Khattak, Nawaz Dahiri, Sanam Bashir, Dr Muhammad Ayub and Dodo Chandio. The secretary and directorate of the Human Rights Department would also be members of the committee.

“The committee would play its vital role more effectively for the protection of human rights of each and every citizen of Sindh under the guidance of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah,” said Valasai.