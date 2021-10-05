Air security unit to be launched in Capital: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sh Rashid said a new air security unit would be launched this week having 12 drones to provide a faultless security system to the citizens of the federal capital.

Addressing a press conference Monday, he said in order to ensure foolproof security and controlling crime rate, 1,000 additional personnel were being inducted in Islamabad Police besides purchasing two locators.

The minister said the government had decided to start a crackdown on those involved in issuing fake vaccination certificates or other illegal documents as there was a zero-tolerance policy against these elements.

He said with the renovation of the existing Food Park, a new food park was being launched in Melody Market while another food street was also being started in Art and Craft Village Shakarparian.

He said the ministry had fixed a fee of Rs10,000 for a one-day emergency passport service which would be issued within a day for those who were in need while the ordinary fee would be Rs5000 to Rs 8000. He added now citizens could get passports on an immediate basis within 24 hours.

The minister said there were several complaints about fake national identity cards on which the government was taking action and 136 officials involved in this matter had been suspended while 90 inquiries and around 300 charge sheets were being issued.

He said a new amnesty scheme had been sent to the cabinet for approval for those having more than one passport or CNIC. He said the online visa system for Afghanistan replacing on-arrival visas would be started within three weeks while there was also a plan to waive off $8 fees to facilitate the people.

He added since August 15 to date around 20,000 people had entered Pakistan from Afghanistan while 6,000 people went to Afghanistan from Pakistan. The minister said around 10,000 people were foreigners who reached their countries from Afghanistan.

He said the government had started International Border Management System (IBMS) with 16 terminals at the Chaman border which was for the first time in the history of Pakistan while further five terminals would be added.

He said Nadra mobile vans had been parked at Torkham and Chaman areas to facilitate people at checking points. He said the government had been working on a policy to extend CNIC facilities for far-flung areas of Skardu. He said a new college for Satellite Town, Rawalpindi, had been approved while the prime minister had issued directions on Nullah Lai’s construction work.