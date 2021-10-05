RAWALPINDI: Paying rich tributes to Shuhada and Ghazis, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that the nation owes peace and stability in the country to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of these officers and soldiers who are real national heroes.

"There is no cause more noble than laying one’s life for defence of motherland and sacrificesof our martyrs won’t go waste, " the COAS said. General Bajwa was speaking at the GHQ investiture ceremony which was held at the General Headquarters here.

The COAS conferred military awards on army personnel for their acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services rendered to the nation. The COAS lauded brave families of Shuhada for supreme sacrifices they rendered for the country. Families of Shuhada also attended the ceremony. Some 47 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), six officers, seven Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 12 soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members. A large number of senior army officers and families of awardees attended the ceremony.