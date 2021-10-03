501 confirmed dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : As many as 501 confirmed dengue fever cases have been reported so far in the district out of which 423 were discharged after recovery while 78 patients having positive results were admitted in Allied hospitals of the city.

This was stated by the District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Saturday.

He informed, to date, the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) has registered 342 dengue fever suspects, Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) registered 115, District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) registered 43 while one suspect was registered with Fauji Foundation Hospital, he added.

Presently 124 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 56 are positive, 10 in BBH out of which 5 positive while 17 having positive results are admitted in DHQ out of total 28 admitted in it, Dr Shahid added.

He said that three patients were in critical position at HFH while the district health authority has done the Indoor-Residual Spray (IRS) at 9016 places and carried out the thermal fogging spray on 6516 hotspots to exterminate mosquitoes to avoid the dengue virus.