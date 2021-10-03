 
Sunday October 03, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Dealer held

Islamabad
APP
October 03, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested a fireworks dealer and recovered huge quantity of fireworks items from his possession. Police spokesman, in line with special directive of CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, Gunjmandi Police team launched a crackdown on firework dealers and arrested Mazhar Iqbal and recovered fireworks from his possession.

More From Islamabad

More From Latest