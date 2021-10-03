Dealer held

A ‘two in one’ experience! Islamabad : As is usual these days, a virtual general body meeting for the month was held by the Floral Art Society,...

Photo exhibition at Lok Virsa Islamabad : National Institute of Folk Traditional Heritage held the opening ceremony of ‘From Zaidi’s...

People are talking about — —- the Pakistan Pavilion at the Dubai Expo which has garnered much admiration and appreciation from those who have...

3.6m olive trees planted in 22 districts Islamabad : As part of the efforts to boost olive oil production 3.6 million olive trees have so far been planted on...

COVID-19 compels Germans to go on-line for ‘Unity Day’ celebrations Islamabad : Second year running the German Embassy in Islamabad and the German Consulate in Karachi have decided to...