Pressing concern

This refers to the letter ‘Another fiasco’ by Malik ul Quddoos (September 27). There is ample material on the internet pertinent to the topic of the census. The Sindh Assembly refused to accept the results of the 2017 census, stating that millions of people were shown living in their home provinces despite living and working in Sindh.

The worst-hit of all cities is Karachi, as most of economic migrants from the rest of the country, including from parts of Sindh, live and work there. All residents of Karachi need to be worried, and a census is the need of the hour.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi