Pressing concern

This refers to the letter ‘Another fiasco’ by Malik ul Quddoos (September 27). There is ample material on the internet pertinent to the topic of the census. The Sindh Assembly refused to accept the results of the 2017 census, stating that millions of people were shown living in their home provinces despite living and working in Sindh.
The worst-hit of all cities is Karachi, as most of economic migrants from the rest of the country, including from parts of Sindh, live and work there. All residents of Karachi need to be worried, and a census is the need of the hour.
S R H Hashmi
Karachi
All tax professionals are extremely burdened and unable to meet demand in the available time. On the other hand, the...
Vaccinating children who are above the ages of 12 years against Covid-19 is an undeniable need, but one should be...
Pardoning someone is a praiseworthy gesture, but offering unilateral amnesty to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan is an...
The appointment of the chairperson of NAB is a controversial issue as the opposition believes the chairman to be...
The Sindh government has no vision and continues to spend huge amounts aimlessly. The condition of the education...
Pakistan has over 80 sugar mills. It is shocking that the country still faces sugar shortfall, and prices are beyond...