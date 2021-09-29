Another three die of corona

Islamabad : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another three lives from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 919 while no COVID-19 death has been reported on the third consecutive day from Rawalpindi district from where a total of 1,168 patients have already lost their lives.

As many as 140 new patients were tested positive for the illness from the twin cities in the last 24 hours that took the tally to 140,630 of which 2,087 patients had died of the illness. On Tuesday, there were a total of 2,952 active cases of infection from the twin cities.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, 97 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 against a total of 3,929 tests run in the federal capital in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 2.47 per cent that is the lowest during the fourth wave of the outbreak. He added the number of patients reported from ICT in the last 24 hours is also the lowest in a day during the fourth wave of COVID-19.

It is important that the positivity rate of COVID-19 has been recorded as 4.11 per cent in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours after reporting of 45 cases against 1,094 tests. Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that a total of 105,217 patients have so far been reported from ICT of which 102,019 have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital was recorded as 2279 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, to date, a total of 35,413 patients have been reported from Rawalpindi district after confirmation of 43 patients belonging to the district in the last 24 hours of which 33,572 have recovered.

The number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi district was 673 on Tuesday of which 74 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in town while 599 patients were in home isolation.