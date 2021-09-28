Step up please

This refers to the news report ‘First face-to-face meeting: Qureshi updates Blinken about Indian atrocities’ (September 25). On the sidelines of the 76th UNGA meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi briefed Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, regarding gross human rights' violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir and the Afghan imbroglio. Both situations have endangered regional peace and prosperity and threatened global harmony and co-existence. The meeting merits keen attention of all.

Notwithstanding the dossiers and actionable evidence shared regularly with the US by Pakistan concerning Kashmir's situation, the United States has not done anything worthwhile so far, but it rather keeps on surreptitiously seconding Modi-led government in India for seeking its support against China, which does not portend well for the region. The US has always preferred military might as a solution to the Afghanistan issue, which has ended up into this current mess in Kabul. Peace in Afghanistan is in the interest of all, and this can only be achieved through durable dialogues and inclusive government in Kabul. Hence, Pakistan's consistent efforts must not be ruled out in this regard. It is high time the US acted unambiguously to help stabilise the entire region.

Riaz Ahmed Soomro

Shikarpur