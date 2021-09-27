MWM cautions against bid to curb mourning of Karbala martyrs

ISLAMABAD: Central Deputy Secretary General of Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Pakistan Syed Nasir Shirazi Sunday cautioned against any bid to curb the mourning of martyrs of Karbala being the redline and said that there would be no compromise on it come what may. While speaking here at news conference at the MWM Central Secretariat, he said that mourning of Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala is the red line and no one should make the mistake of playing with it. He rejected what he called the ban, imposed on the mourning procession by the Islamabad administration, to be lifted today (September 27, Safar 19).