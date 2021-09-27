Popularity graph of PTI increasing day by day: Shaukat

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Culture and Human Rights, Shaukat Yousafzai on Sunday said that the popularity graph of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was increasing with each passing day based on resolving people’s problems at their doorstep.

He was addressing a joining-ceremony where large numbers of political workers belonging to other parties have announced joining in PTI at village Zara Shalaun.

The Minister said that people of Shangla have extended their confidence over the leadership of the PTI with approval of Rs21 billion for uplift and development of the area.

He said that district Shangla would be at par with other developed cities by removing long-lasting deprivation of area people.