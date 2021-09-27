The change not needed

Recently the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) issued a directive regarding teachers' dress code. The order shed light on how misplaced the priorities of the education ministry are. Pakistan’s education system needs reforms for students and teachers, no doubt. But these changes should be regarding teaching policies to avoid further deterioration. There are so many other issues that need the attention of the incumbent government, such as course correction, amending the distorted history, the need to standardise education and eliminating religious extremism etc. Apart from this, it is teachers' salaries and not their clothes that need reforming. The authorities concerned should take immediate concrete steps to boost the education system to pull the country out of the lurch it is in, so it can work towards a prosperous future.

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi