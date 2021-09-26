 
Sunday September 26, 2021
Atletico Madrid suffer shock loss to Alaves

Sports

AFP
September 26, 2021

MADRID: La Liga’s reigning champions lost to the bottom club on Saturday as Atletico Madrid’s rocky start to the season continued with a shock 1-0 defeat at Alaves.

Victor Laguardia’s header in the fourth minute was enough for an unexpected victory for Alaves, who sat 20th at kick-off, after losing all their first five games and failing to score in any of their previous four.

