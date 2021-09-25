Number of dengue fever patients on the rise in Pindi

Rawalpindi: As many as 50 patients including 20 suspects and 30 confirmed patients of dengue fever were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town on Friday while according to reports, the number of dengue fever patients being reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is on the rise.

It is important to mention that dengue fever has so far claimed two lives from this region of the country this year, both from Ghouri Town area that falls in rural areas of the federal capital.

According to District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention & Control at District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr. Sajjad Mahmood, at present, a total of 92 beds have been allocated for dengue in the teaching hospitals of District Rawalpindi out of which 50 beds are occupied by the patients. Of these patients, 30 are confirmed dengue patients, he said.

He added to date, a total of 179 confirmed dengue fever patients have been reported in Rawalpindi hospitals of which 30 patients are admitted and 149 patients have been discharged.

In the last 24 hours, another 11 dengue fever patients were reported from Rawalpindi and 23 from Islamabad. Of the reported patients in Rawalpindi, seven are from Rawalpindi Cantonment Board areas, three are from Rawal Town and one from Taxila, said Dr. Sajjad. He said the total number of patients belonging to Rawalpindi has reached 64 of which 17 patients are currently hospitalized, while all the other patients recovered.