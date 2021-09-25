Lt-General Ishfaq Nadeem laid to rest

RAWALPINDI: Lt General (retd) Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmed who passed away on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest, was laid to rest with full military honours in the H-8 graveyard here. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, ex-Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Director-General ISI Lt General Faiz Hameed and other senior serving and retired military officers attended the Namaz-e-Janaza. General Bajwa stayed at the graveyard till the burial of the deceased general, offered Dua and laid a floral wreath at the grave.

Lt General (retd) Ishfaq Nadeem, who joined Pakistan Army in 62nd PMA Long Course hailed from the 34 Azad Kashmir Regiment. During his illustrious military career, he served as Chief of General Staff, Corps Commander Multan, Director-General Military Operations and General Officer Commanding Swat. On retirement, he joined a petroleum company as its managing director/CEO. He was also a good player of cricket and hockey.