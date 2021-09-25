‘Prisons Dept’s training academy to be functional soon’

HARIPUR: Inspector General Prisons Khalid Abbas has said that the KP Prisons Department’s training academy would be functional in Haripur district within the next few weeks and the trainees would get their capacities developed about modern techniques of dealing with inmates and its security system.

This he said during a visit to Haripur jail and the building of the academy here on Friday.

He said the Training Academy was the first and only training facility where the watch and ward staff of the Prisons Department from the entire province would undergo training in line with modern requirements of dealing with prisoners, their reformation, and security of the prisons.

He said that there was some civil work that was still pending and the C&W Department had assured him of completion of work within the next five to six weeks.

The IG prisons said that trained staff that would teach the trainees about the subjects of reformation, human rights, Mandela Rules, law, security, and fitness, had been posted in the academy that was built on the property of the department, adjacent to Haripur Jail.

Earlier, the jail superintendent Hamid Khan briefed the IG on the progress and preparation about the training academy and overall security arrangements.

Later, the IG planted a sapling in the lawn of the training academy and visited different barracks, kitchens, and industrial areas of the jail and listened to the prisoners.