The heart of darkness

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the frequent breakdown of electricity in Malir, Karachi. Regular breakdowns of electricity is a chronic problem which has been plaguing the locality for a long time now. Not only the frequency, the duration of power cuts is also an issue. Sometimes residents have to make do without electricity for hours at a stretch. Moreover, the power cut regularly occurs at odd times of the day or night.

This has created significant inconvenience in the different spheres of the lives of people of every age group. It is especially concerning in the case of students, elderly and children. Students are unable to concentrate on their studies, while elderly patients are suffering with the extreme heat. Incidents of theft or pickpocketing are also on the rise as criminals take advantage of prolonged darkness at night. The relevant authorities should resolve the problem as soon as possible.

Muzamil Kalmati

Karachi