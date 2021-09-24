CPEC projects to give further impetus to Pak-China ties: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in Punjab will give further impetus to Pakistan-China relations.

The Punjab government was thankful to China for extending cooperation on CPEC projects in the province and it was sanguine that Pakistan-China relations were touching new heights in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said this while addressing the joint cooperation committee meeting under CPEC Authority through video link on Thursday. Punjab had highest share in national GDP, he pointed out and invited the Chinese investors to the province saying conducive environment was provided.

The Chinese investors will be provided every facility for setting up industry and special incentives will be provided to them, he added. While giving updates about CPEC related projects in the province, the CM informed the participants that special economic zone Allama Iqbal Industrial City had been operationalised in Faisalabad while 1050 acres land had been earmarked for China zone in it and land lease policy was being given final shape for the benefit for Chinese investors, the CM said.

He announced to welcome Chinese assistance for establishing Pak zones free from foot and mouth disease of animals in Punjab and pointed out that agriculture sector had a lot of growth potential in CPEC phase-II.

He thanked the experts assisting in social economic projects which were shared with Chinese experts’ team for their feedback. Though the last one and a half year’s period had proved very tough for Pakistan and global economies, the Punjab government had made significant progress in completing ongoing CPEC related projects, the CM added and divulged that new project proposals relating to agriculture, livestock, water reserves and infrastructure development had been devised and the same would be presented before next joint working group meeting for approval.

The CM observed that agriculture would be promoted in Punjab by constructing dams and canals at different areas. It was planned to construct dams in Vohwa, Sanghar and Chachar hill-torrents, he stated and added that a new canal was being planned in Rahim Yar Khan to irrigate Cholistan desert.

Similarly, 135-megawatt Taunsa Hydropower Project was leading CPEC energy projects and this would be a best decision to put it in the priority list of CPEC energy project, concluded the CM.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the cabinet committee, as well as line departments, to effectively work for eradication of dengue virus and ensure constant review of the field teams’ performance.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the CM asked the line departments to ensure implementation of the anti-dengue plan, saying that effective surveillance should be ensured in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other cities.

The commissioners and deputy commissioners should personally supervise anti-dengue steps, he said and asserted that the routine mantra of ‘all good’ would not be tolerated as he would personally monitor things.

Every anti-dengue step would be audited along with daily evaluation of the performance. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of a news item aired about false entry of corona vaccination at Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and sought a report from the health secretary.