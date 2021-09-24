Asif leads senior category of CNS golf

ISLAMABAD: Lt Col Raja Asif Mehdi was leading in the Senior Amateur gross category with two over 74 on the opening day of the 14th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Amateurs Golf Championship 2021 that started here at Margalla Greens Golf Club Thursday.

On the first day, senior and junior amateurs were seen in action. Col Shahid Warraich (77) was occupying runner-up position.

In the net category, Brig Khalid M Abbasi (67) and Byunng Dong Park (68) were the front runners.

Mahad Khan has been declared net winner with a score of 55 in the junior amateur category, whereas gross winner was Shayan Zia with score of 77. The main amateur category will get under way today (Friday).