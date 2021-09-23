Aziz Jan Institute bags 8 top positions in BISE exams

ISLAMABAD: The students of Aziz Jan Institute of Learning Peshawar have bagged eight out of 20 top positions including top three positions in the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) exams.

The Institute offers classes till Grade 10 and enrolls student from the community and SOS centers. The fees are highly subsidised and books and other facilities are provided as well.

The Institute is operational since 2016 and is giving quality education to over 1,000 students from humble backgrounds.