Rs100m relief goods for Afghans, says governor

LAHORE: Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has announced relief goods including food and daily use items to Afghan people at a cost of Rs100 million in collaboration with ‘Friends of Lahore’ and other welfare organisations.

University of Management and Technology (UMT) will offer scholarships to 100 Afghan students and the University of Health Sciences will provide online training to Afghan doctors in various health sectors including Coronavirus. The governor was addressing a press conference on Wednesday at Governor’s House. Maulana Abdul Sattar of Bait-ul-Salam, Vice-Chancellor of University of Health Sciences Dr Javed Akram, Group Friends of Lahore’s Mian Ahsan, Ibrahim Murad, Anwar A Khan and SM Pervaiz were present.

Ch Sarwar said people of Afghanistan are currently facing many difficulties in terms of health and availability of food. He stressed that it is the moral responsibility of the entire world to go beyond political and personal interests and provide assistance to the Afghan people. We are also sending relief goods worth Rs100 million to Afghanistan in the first phase in collaboration with the Friends of Lahore - a group of philanthropists from the business community. We urge the philanthropists across Pakistan to deposit as many donations as possible in the account of Bait-ul-Salam so as to support the Afghan people in this hour of need,” he said.

Ch Sarwar said that peace in Afghanistan will benefit not only Pakistan and the region but the whole world and for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan, strengthening the economy and providing basic amenities to the people is essential.

He said Pakistan's policy regarding Afghanistan is clear. We neither want a government of our choice nor to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan. In response to a question, the governor said that if a single person in Afghanistan commits a hate crime, the whole Afghan nation cannot be held responsible, adding, “There are people who are against peaceful bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan but we have to foil the plan of such people through our actions and to stand with our Afghan brothers and sisters in the time of crisis.